Minnesota weather: Storms dropping hail

Storms pushing across Minnesota are dropping hail and bringing some strong winds Thursday night.

Photos from Freeport, Minnesota in Stearns County, about 25 miles west of St. Cloud, show golf ball-sized hails that fell. A little bit to the southwest, Tom Brenden reported similar sized hail balls there.

Storms have been pushing across the state throughout the day. FOX 9 is tracking the storms as they move into the metro.

