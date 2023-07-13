Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until THU 8:15 PM CDT, Steele County, Waseca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:44 PM CDT until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Sherburne County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County, Waseca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:53 PM CDT until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:15 PM CDT, Carver County, Mcleod County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:43 PM CDT until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Marshall County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 5:29 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 5:25 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: Storms dropping hail

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Storms pushing across Minnesota are dropping hail and bringing some strong winds Thursday night.

Photos from Freeport, Minnesota in Stearns County, about 25 miles west of St. Cloud, show golf ball-sized hails that fell. A little bit to the southwest, Tom Brenden reported similar sized hail balls there.

Storms have been pushing across the state throughout the day. FOX 9 is tracking the storms as they move into the metro.

Click above to monitor the radar and for weather break-ins.

Hail in Freeport, Minn. from Kathy Middendorf (left) and Belgrade, Minn. from Tom Brenden (right) (Supplied)