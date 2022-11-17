Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

Here comes the cold.

It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region.

Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the roads. The high on Thursday will hover in the mid to upper 20s. But then it turns colder and blustery in the afternoon, as winds pick up – 30 mph gusts are possible at times.

Then it gets frigid, with wind chills making it feel more like zero degrees or colder for much of the weekend. Here's a breakdown of how cold it could get this weekend in the Twin Cities metro:

The high temperature on Friday will be around 16 degrees and will feel frigid, with a low of 9 degrees.

Saturday could feature a few flurries early and will be blustery, with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 5 degrees. Portions of greater Minnesota could see temperatures below zero for lows on Saturday.

It'll be cold again on Sunday, but it'll be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of around 27 degrees and a low of 16 degrees.

The good news: After about 10 days of clouds the sun will emerge this weekend and will stick around into next week.

Thanksgiving week weather forecast

The seven-day forecast features frigid temperatures and the return of the sun.

Next week, it won't be nearly as cold, with temperatures climbing into the 30s with sunshine for much of the week.

It'll be relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving, with things starting to thaw. The high on Wednesday is forecast to be around 33 degrees.

The average high this time of year is 41 degrees, while the average low is 21 degrees.

