Minnesota weather: A cool, gray and damp Halloween

The Brief Spotty light rain showers will keep conditions damp throughout the day on Halloween. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 44 degrees. Cloudy and cool conditions linger Saturday before sunshine returns on Sunday.



Get ready for a spooky Halloween with cool temperatures, cloudy skies, and spotty showers across Minnesota.

Trick-or-treating forecast in Minnesota

Halloween forecast:

Light rain showers will pop up and move through the state, keeping conditions damp throughout much of the day. Things begin to settle a bit by evening, though a few stray drips are possible during trick-or-treating.

Highs will be in the low to mid-40s statewide, with pockets of upper 30s in northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities will top out near 44 degrees, slightly below the average high of 50 degrees.

The clouds will stick around overnight with a few lingering isolated showers and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Lingering rain is expected to clear for a drier Saturday afternoon, though clouds will hang around throughout the day. Temperatures remain cool in the low to mid-40s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with breezy conditions and highs in the 50s. The week ahead looks brighter and warmer with highs in the 50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

