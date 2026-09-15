How to watch Minnesota Gophers vs. Akron: TV channel, pregame coverage

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team closes out non-conference play this Saturday against the Akron Zips. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium, and you can watch the game on Big Ten Network. Both teams enter Saturday's game 1-1. The Zips are coming off a 45-10 win over Robert Morris, while the Gophers lost to Mississippi State 38-13.



The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team is 1-1 on the season, and closes out non-conference play on Saturday against the Akron Zips.

Here’s information on how you can watch the game.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Akron

What: Minnesota vs. Akron

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

What we know:

Akron comes to Minneapolis out of the Mid-American Conference. The Gophers and Zips have never met in football. The Gophers enter the contest 24.5-point favorites. Akron is 1-1 on the season, beating Robert Morris 45-10 last week after opening the season with a loss to Wake Forest.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard and Ron Johnson. They'll preview the Gophers facing the Zips, and talk all things Big Ten and college football.

Gophers seeking bounce back

The backstory:

The Gophers are looking to bounce back from a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota trailed 28-6 at half against the Bulldogs, and couldn’t match their speed or physicality on either side of the ball.

The Gophers’ lone touchdown came on defense, with Ayden West recovering a sack fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.

Gophers open Big Ten slate with night game

Big Ten opener:

The Gophers announced Monday the TV details for their Big Ten opener at Washington, and it’s going to be a late night. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. central time, and the game will air on FOX 9.