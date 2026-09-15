Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Minnesota Gophers vs. Akron: TV channel, pregame coverage

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published September 15, 2026 2:37 PM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 2:37 PM CDT
Gophers P.J. Fleck on Mississippi State loss: ‘We weren’t at our standard’
Gophers P.J. Fleck on Mississippi State loss: ‘We weren’t at our standard’

Gophers P.J. Fleck on Mississippi State loss: ‘We weren’t at our standard’

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck held his Monday press conference at Athletes Village coming off a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State. Minnesota hosts Akron on Saturday to close out the non-conference season. Fleck reflected on the loss, and talked about Darius Taylor's health going forward.

The Brief

    • The University of Minnesota football team closes out non-conference play this Saturday against the Akron Zips.
    • Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium, and you can watch the game on Big Ten Network.
    • Both teams enter Saturday's game 1-1. The Zips are coming off a 45-10 win over Robert Morris, while the Gophers lost to Mississippi State 38-13.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team is 1-1 on the season, and closes out non-conference play on Saturday against the Akron Zips.

Here’s information on how you can watch the game.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Akron

What: Minnesota vs. Akron

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. 

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

What we know:

Akron comes to Minneapolis out of the Mid-American Conference. The Gophers and Zips have never met in football. The Gophers enter the contest 24.5-point favorites. Akron is 1-1 on the season, beating Robert Morris 45-10 last week after opening the season with a loss to Wake Forest.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard and Ron Johnson. They'll preview the Gophers facing the Zips, and talk all things Big Ten and college football.

Gophers seeking bounce back

The backstory:

The Gophers are looking to bounce back from a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota trailed 28-6 at half against the Bulldogs, and couldn’t match their speed or physicality on either side of the ball.

The Gophers’ lone touchdown came on defense, with Ayden West recovering a sack fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.

Gophers open Big Ten slate with night game

Big Ten opener:

The Gophers announced Monday the TV details for their Big Ten opener at Washington, and it’s going to be a late night. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. central time, and the game will air on FOX 9.

Minnesota Golden GophersSports