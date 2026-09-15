How to watch Minnesota Gophers vs. Akron: TV channel, pregame coverage
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team is 1-1 on the season, and closes out non-conference play on Saturday against the Akron Zips.
Here’s information on how you can watch the game.
How to watch Minnesota vs. Akron
What: Minnesota vs. Akron
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV: Big Ten Network
What we know:
Akron comes to Minneapolis out of the Mid-American Conference. The Gophers and Zips have never met in football. The Gophers enter the contest 24.5-point favorites. Akron is 1-1 on the season, beating Robert Morris 45-10 last week after opening the season with a loss to Wake Forest.
Gopher Pregame Show
Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard and Ron Johnson. They'll preview the Gophers facing the Zips, and talk all things Big Ten and college football.
Gophers seeking bounce back
The backstory:
The Gophers are looking to bounce back from a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota trailed 28-6 at half against the Bulldogs, and couldn’t match their speed or physicality on either side of the ball.
The Gophers’ lone touchdown came on defense, with Ayden West recovering a sack fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.
Gophers open Big Ten slate with night game
Big Ten opener:
The Gophers announced Monday the TV details for their Big Ten opener at Washington, and it’s going to be a late night. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. central time, and the game will air on FOX 9.