Minnesota weather: Friday morning storms, unsettled July 4th ahead

The Brief Friday morning is starting out with scattered showers and storms that are expected to clear by midday. Off-and-on rain possible Friday night into Saturday, with drier weather by Sunday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm and humid through the weekend, with highs in the 80s.



Rain and storms are moving through the region Friday morning but are expected to clear out by the middle of the day.

Friday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

A wave of showers and storms moved across southern Minnesota early Friday morning.

Precipitation is expected to continue through mid to late morning before skies clear up.

Winds are expected to stay light, with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will likely reach 86 degrees, but humidity will make it feel warmer.

After the morning rain moves out, most of the state will see drier and nicer weather for the rest of Friday.

Stray rumbles and showers could still pop up later in the day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday night into Saturday morning brings more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday is still shaping up to be unsettled, meaning that chunks of the day will be dry.

Temperatures for Independence Day will be a bit cooler, with highs in the metro around 82 degrees and the upper 70s in northern Minnesota.

Winds will switch to the northwest but remain light.

Sunday looks to bring mostly sunny skies and a return to warmer temperatures, with highs climbing back into the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity will stick around through the weekend.