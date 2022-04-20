Minnesota weather forecast: Wet Wednesday, pretty nice Thursday on tap

It’s going to be a fairly wet Wednesday across the region, with rain starting around lunchtime.

Highs Wednesday will be about 47 degrees in the Twin Cities ahead of the rain. Widespread light to moderate rain will move in from west to east around lunchtime and continue until about 5-6 p.m.

This system, which is dumping snow in far northern Minnesota, will bring much-needed rain to keep our spring moisture on track. Widespread rain totals of one-third to two-thirds of an inch are expected in many spots, with higher amounts on the North Shore.

Things will dry out Wednesday night with a low temperature of around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities.

This will make way for a pretty nice Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. And the warmup will continue into Friday and the weekend. A high in the low-70s is possible on Saturday, which could be our first time back in the 70s in about six months. It'll be warm and humid, with patchy sun and a breeze, as well as spotty thunder.

Advertisement

The warmth will be short-lived though as temperatures fall again on Sunday. The high is forecast to be in the mid-50s with patchy clouds and a breeze.