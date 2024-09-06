Minnesota weather: A fall style feel on Friday; stray drip possible

The Brief A stray shower is possible early in the afternoon on Friday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 67 degrees. Portions of northeastern Minnesota could see frost overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s across the state.



It's feeling more like fall on Friday with plenty of late-day sunshine, but a stray drip is possible in the afternoon.

Friday's forecast

Temperatures top out in the 60s for much of Minnesota, with pocket low 70s in the southwestern part of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 67 degrees.

An area of low pressure is scooting by, bringing the opportunity for a stray shower in the early afternoon. The clouds then clear for plenty of late-day sunshine.

As we head into Friday night and Saturday morning, portions of northeastern Minnesota could see its first frost of the season. Temperatures overnight drop into the low and mid-40s for the metro and the 30s for parts of northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Weekend forecast

After a cooler start on Saturday, temperatures feel like fall with highs in the upper 60s and borderline lower 70s.

The warming trend starts on Sunday as the southerly flow kicks in and temperatures rise into the upper 70s. As we head into the workweek, temperatures heat back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: