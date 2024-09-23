Minnesota weather: Another stunning fall day Monday

The Brief A fall-style day on Monday with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The daytime high is 70 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. Above average temperatures return midweek, but the week ahead will stay mostly dry.



Minnesotans can expect another beautiful fall day on Monday, with plenty of sunshine and light breezes, before warmer temperatures return by midweek.

Monday’s forecast

Monday begins with cooler temperatures as frost greets some in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Overnight lows in the metro neared the upper 30s, but it will heat up to seasonable temperatures on Monday.

Much of Minnesota will enjoy plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the south at 5-15 mph. Temperatures reach into the upper 60s for much of the state and a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Monday night will remain mostly clear and calm, with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s and some areas seeing the upper 40s.

(FOX 9)

The week ahead

Western Minnesota may experience some light rain overnight into Tuesday morning, though the system will likely dissipate before reaching the metro. The system will bring some clouds, but it should clear for afternoon sunshine and a high of 72 degrees.

The warming trend begins on Wednesday as above-average temperatures return for the remainder of the week. Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees on Wednesday, followed by more sunshine on Thursday. The heat will peak by Friday, with temperatures reaching around 80 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: