Minnesota weather: Warm again Wednesday; few rounds of showers ahead

The Brief Expect another warm day on Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Multiple rounds of rain are possible between Wednesday and Thursday, but the metro should stay dry for most of the day. Cooler temperatures are right around the corner, just in time for the first day of Fall.



Wednesday brings another summer-like day, with warm temperatures and a few rounds of showers continuing into Thursday.

Wednesday forecast

Expect another warm and humid day on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but skies will become mostly cloudy later in the day.

Rain chances return as multiple rounds of showers are expected between Wednesday and Thursday. The first wave will likely arrive in western Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon and move east. The Twin Cities metro may remain dry as this system fizzles out, but there’s still a slight chance for some showers.

Overnight, a second round of showers and thunderstorms will move in and last through Thursday morning. A third wave of storms is possible later in the day on Thursday.

(FOX 9)

Cooler temperatures ahead

The clouds and rain clear on Friday, making for a quiet day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures remain warm, hovering around 80 degrees in the metro.

However, a cool-down is approaching as we head into the weekend. Temperatures dip into the lower 70s and upper 60s, just in time for the first day of fall on Sunday.

Rain chances return on Saturday and could linger into the start of the workweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: