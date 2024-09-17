Minnesota weather: Another surge of humidity keeps summer alive on Tuesday

The Brief Another muggy day on Tuesday with dew points in the mid-60s. The daytime high is 86 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Chances for rain return by midweek, with more widespread rain possible this weekend.



Summer continues to hang on for another very warm and humid day on Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

Rumbles in western Minnesota on Tuesday morning will likely fall apart before reaching the Twin Cities metro area. However, that system will bring partly cloudy skies in the morning before the sunshine returns in the afternoon.

It’s another muggy, summer-style day with temperatures in the mid-80s and dew points in the mid-60s. The Twin Cities daytime high is 86 degrees, well above the average high of 73 degrees.

The humidity and warmth lingers overnight as temperatures remain in the upper 60s with the occasional passing cloud.

(FOX 9)

Rain on the way

Wednesday is still a touch muggy with some patchy cloud coverage, but it will be an overall bright afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s.

The dry stretch is coming to an end as evening storms arrive in western Minnesota on Wednesday and push east. The storms will linger into Thursday morning, with the possibility of redevelopment in the afternoon and evening, creating some on-and-off rumbles.

Friday is dryer before a larger system brings in cooler temperatures and more chances for widespread rain heading into the weekend.

