Minnesota weather: Morning fog clears for afternoon sun, seasonable temps Wednesday

Morning fog and clouds will gradually clear for late-day sunshine and highs in the 70s for much of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday calls for a gray start with dense morning fog and clouds, but conditions will improve for a brighter and mild afternoon. There will be little to no wind from the northeast at around 5 mph.

Temperatures are seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 74 degrees.

Clouds and fog creep back in overnight, especially north of the I-94 corridor, with widespread lows in the 50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday is more of the same with morning fog and clouds clearing for afternoon sunshine. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s around the Twin Cities, with pocket 80s possible in the southwest.

Warmer temperatures in the 80s return to the Twin Cities metro by Friday. This weekend will be hot and steamy, with temperatures remaining in the 80s into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

