Minnesota weather: A cloudy Thursday after some thick morning fog

The Brief Dense morning fog will transition to a fairly cloudy day. Temperatures climb into the 40s across Minnesota. Halloween is expected to be cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain.



A foggy start in Minnesota will give way to a cloudy and cooler Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Dense morning fog will clear, making way for a tranquil afternoon with cloudy skies and occasional glimpses of sunshine. Winds are light from the west at around 5 mph.

Temperatures are fairly seasonable with widespread highs in the 40s. The Twin Cities metro will top out just shy of 50 degrees.

Cloudy conditions will linger overnight as lows dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Halloween in Minnesota will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. The day will be fairly cloudy with a chance of a stray sprinkle or light mist, adding a damp feel for trick-or-treating.

Saturday stays dry and cool in the 40s as November begins. Sunshine and highs in the 50s return on Sunday and continue into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

