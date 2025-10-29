Minnesota weather: Halloween trick-or-treating forecast
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday is Halloween, which means plenty of kids will be out trick-or-treating. It should be a relatively dry and fall-like forecast to collect your favorite candy.
Halloween forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says we will have a fairly quiet and seasonable day on Halloween, although it may not feel that way. We’ll have a high in the upper 40s and it won’t be an active day for precipitation, but it also likely won’t be totally dry.
We’ll have some clouds and a stray sprinkle or touch of light mist, just enough to make the night feel a little damp. It will be much better than last year, when we had heavy rain and some snow.
What about the weekend?
Dry weekend ahead:
If your Halloween plans extend into the weekend, we stay mostly dry. Saturday will be cooler and cloudy with a high in the mid-40s, while Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, with a high in the mid-50s.
(FOX 9)