Minnesota weather: Halloween trick-or-treating forecast

The Brief Halloween is Friday, and it should be a mostly dry night for the kids to go out trick-or-treating. The Twin Cities will see a high in the upper 40s. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out. If your Halloween plans extend into the weekend, it'll be dry with fall-like temperatures.



Friday is Halloween, which means plenty of kids will be out trick-or-treating. It should be a relatively dry and fall-like forecast to collect your favorite candy.

Halloween forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says we will have a fairly quiet and seasonable day on Halloween, although it may not feel that way. We’ll have a high in the upper 40s and it won’t be an active day for precipitation, but it also likely won’t be totally dry.

We’ll have some clouds and a stray sprinkle or touch of light mist, just enough to make the night feel a little damp. It will be much better than last year, when we had heavy rain and some snow.

What about the weekend?

Dry weekend ahead:

If your Halloween plans extend into the weekend, we stay mostly dry. Saturday will be cooler and cloudy with a high in the mid-40s, while Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, with a high in the mid-50s.