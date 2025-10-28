Minnesota weather: Cloudy and seasonable with rain showers west of I-35

The Brief Expect rain showers west of the Interstate 35 corridor, while the east remains mostly dry. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 53 degrees. Wednesday turns brighter with seasonable temperatures in the 50s.



It’s a cloudy and seasonable day in Minnesota, with rain showers expected west of the Interstate 35 corridor and mostly dry conditions to the east.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Areas west of the I-35 corridor will experience light to moderate rain showers with highs in the 40s. Meanwhile, the eastern part of the state is expected to stay mostly dry and slightly warmer in the 50s, though a few showers are possible in the evening.

Cloudy skies will prevail throughout the day, with southeast winds at 5–10 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 53 degrees.

Shower activity is expected to wind down by the evening as overnight lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Cloud cover will linger into Wednesday morning but clears for a partly cloudy afternoon with periods of sunshine. Temperatures are seasonable in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mid to high-level clouds will return on Thursday, with a chance of a stray shower in western Minnesota.

Temperatures will settle into the upper 40s on Halloween with cooler and cloudy conditions. A stray sprinkle Friday night can’t be ruled out.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)