Minnesota weather: Bright, breezy and seasonably mild on Monday

The Brief Monday will be bright and breezy with southeasterly winds at 10–20+ mph. Clouds increase in the afternoon as rain showers approach from western Minnesota. Tuesday brings rain chances and cooler temperatures in the 40s.



Monday starts bright and breezy before clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of overnight shower chances.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Bright conditions on Monday will give way to increasing afternoon clouds as showers approach from western Minnesota. The day will be rather breezy with southeasterly winds at 10–20+ mph.

Highs will be seasonably mild with temperatures in the low 60s in eastern Minnesota and 50s in the west. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 60 degrees.

Rain showers will become more widespread overnight and into Tuesday, though the metro will likely see scattered showers. Overnight lows dip into the 40s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be a chilly day with widespread highs in the 40s. Off-and-on showers are expected in the Twin Cities, while light to moderate rain spreads across central and southern Minnesota.

The cloud cover will linger on Wednesday, but it will be a dry day with patchy sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Light rain chances return Friday evening for Halloween, accompanied by highs in the upper 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

