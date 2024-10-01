Minnesota weather: Feeling more like fall as we start October on Tuesday

The Brief Seasonable temperatures return for the first day of October on Tuesday. The daytime high is 66 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will bounce around over the next few days, with a high of 80 degrees on Wednesday.



It feels more like fall on Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s, but warmer temperatures return on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast

October greets us with fall-like temperatures on Tuesday. It’s a cooler start to the day, but temperatures remain seasonable in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-60s. The daytime high for the Twin Cities metro is 66 degrees, while northern Minnesota near the Canadian border will see highs in the upper 50s.

Expect filtered sunshine on Tuesday as high clouds push through the region, along with a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, clouds will clear, and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Looking ahead

Over the next few days, temperature spikes will occur as the southwest flow kicks in. Things heat up on Wednesday with a high of around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine, but the day will be rather breezy.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday, bringing temperatures back into the lower 70s, where they’ll stay into Friday. Saturday will see a brief warm-up before temperatures settle into the low 70s again by Sunday and into the early part of next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: