Minnesota weather: Feeling more like fall as we start October on Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 1, 2024 6:12am CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Feeling like fall on Tuesday

It's feeling more like fall for the first day of October. Temperatures are seasonable on Tuesday with a high of 66 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. However, the temperatures will fluctuate over the next few days as highs on Wednesday near 80 degrees before returning back to the lower 70s by the end of the week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It feels more like fall on Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s, but warmer temperatures return on Wednesday. 

Tuesday’s forecast 

October greets us with fall-like temperatures on Tuesday. It’s a cooler start to the day, but temperatures remain seasonable in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-60s. The daytime high for the Twin Cities metro is 66 degrees, while northern Minnesota near the Canadian border will see highs in the upper 50s. 

Expect filtered sunshine on Tuesday as high clouds push through the region, along with a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. 

Overnight, clouds will clear, and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. 

Looking ahead 

Over the next few days, temperature spikes will occur as the southwest flow kicks in. Things heat up on Wednesday with a high of around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine, but the day will be rather breezy.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday, bringing temperatures back into the lower 70s, where they’ll stay into Friday. Saturday will see a brief warm-up before temperatures settle into the low 70s again by Sunday and into the early part of next week. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

