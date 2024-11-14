Minnesota weather: Quiet Thursday, warmer temperatures to finish the week

The Brief Expect mostly cloudy skies and possible filtered sunshine on Thursday. The Twin Cities daytime high is 49 degrees. Temperatures warm into the 50s on Friday and last through the start of next week.



Thursday will be a quiet and mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 40s, but warmer weather will wrap up the week.

Thursday forecast

Wednesday’s rain cleared out overnight, though misty conditions linger into Thursday. Expect a mostly cloudy and dry day with a chance for some filtered sunshine later in the afternoon.

Thursday remains quiet with northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph and mild temperatures in the upper 40s. The Twin Cities daytime high is 49 degrees.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 30s, with light and variable winds. Patchy fog is possible for some areas from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Warmer temperatures ahead

The week is ending on a mild and warmer note as temperatures remain in the 50s. The average high for this time of year is 43 degrees.

Friday is pleasant with partly cloudy skies, southeast winds at 5-15 mph and a high of 54 degrees. The weekend looks pleasant with slightly warmer temperatures and breezier conditions on Saturday.

A weather system could arrive on Tuesday, bringing rain and more seasonable temperatures into mid-week.

