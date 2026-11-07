Minnesota weather: Back above average Saturday, sunshine sticks around for Sunday

The Brief It will be a stable weekend, weather-wise, with comfortable temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday stays above average with temperatures in the 40s up north and 50s in southern Minnesota. Temperatures will continue to be above average early next week before colder air starts to sneak in.



Sunshine, mild temperatures and a quiet weekend are setting up across Minnesota before colder air starts to work back into the forecast.

Saturday's forecast in Minnesota

What they're saying:

Temperatures will be comfortable for early November on Saturday, with highs in the lower 50s for the Twin Cities all the way up to northern Minnesota.

Saturday night will not be as cold as it was overnight Friday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 30s with some lower 40s in the mix to wake up to on Sunday morning, which will be slightly warmer for the deer hunters who are out there.

What's next:

Sunday afternoon will see temperatures in the 40s up north and 50s in southern Minnesota, which is still above average.

Extended forecast

Big picture view:

Temperatures will continue to be above average next week with a high near 62 degrees on Monday, 55 degrees on Tuesday and 50 degrees on Wednesday.

Colder air will start to sneak in at the end of the work week. Parts of Minnesota could see highs in the 30s, while other areas could settle into the 40s.