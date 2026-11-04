Minnesota election: Amy Klobuchar, Peggy Flanagan outline priorities

The Brief Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar and Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan answered questions on Nov. 4 after the DFL ticket sailed to statewide victory on Nov. 3. Flanagan will enter the U.S. Senate as the first Native American woman senator and said she’ll push affordability issues and oversight of President Trump's administration. Klobuchar said she will start with an audit, anti-fraud changes, and a gun safety push with a dominant DFL House and Senate.



Two women who led the DFL ticket to statewide victory on Nov. 3 plan to take office with very different priorities.

Historic wins

Local perspective:

The two winners shared a big night, but are moving in different directions, with Klobuchar pulling toward the center from the governor's office and Flanagan hoping to ride a wave flowing to the left in D.C.

What Flanagan says she will pursue in Washington

What they're saying:

Flanagan will be the first woman Native American U.S. senator. She will also be one of at least 54 Senate Democrats with an affordability agenda focused on rolling back cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, universal healthcare and childcare, and a minimum wage increase.

"I never set out to make history, but it's probably … it is d*** time that a Native woman served in the U.S. Senate," said Flanagan.



Flanagan said investigating President Trump's administration is also a priority. She said families affected by the federal government in Minnesota deserve justice and accountability.

"There's a long list of things that this administration needs to answer for, but I think in Minnesota, Renee Good's family and Alex Pretti's family, they deserve justice and they deserve accountability," said Flanagan.

How Klobuchar says she will start in office

What's next:

Klobuchar said her administration will start on Day One with a top-to-bottom audit. She promised better vetting, unannounced visits to providers, and better guardrails through technology, while saying transparency and frequent updates will help Minnesotans hold her accountable.

"This is how many prosecutions we see going on in the federal level, this status of the case. This is what's going on on the state level. This is what's done in the agencies," said Klobuchar. "We have changed these team members. We are going to update the technology. We got $90 million down from last year and this is what we want to do next."

Klobuchar has already chosen several members for her transition team, including Cynthia Jesson, who headed the Department of Human Services a decade ago, so they’re lining up to make the fraud fight a priority.

Local perspective:

Klobuchar said she will work with a dominant DFL House and Senate. She said a top priority there will be honoring Annunciation victims Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel with legislation.

"The gun safety bill is going to get passed. And I am so excited to be working with the leaders on this and it certainly should be one of our top priorities," said Klobuchar.

Friction points?

Dig deeper:

Klobuchar did say Democrats won’t like every decision she makes and one area of disagreement may be on taxes.

DFL lawmakers have tried the last couple of years to pass extra taxes on very wealthy people and on social media companies.

Klobuchar pledged to not increase taxes and lower them if she could.

But the state is already spending more money than it’s taking in and the budget surplus is shrinking.

Extra revenue, like taxes, is one way to fix that math, but the next governor says there are other ways.

"I think we all know that we have had a long-term problem of not expanding enough, not bringing in enough businesses, which is why this was and will be my priority," Klobuchar said. "This may help some with the budget with some of the forecasts we saw in the past."