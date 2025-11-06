Minnesota weather: Fairly cloudy, blustery and still seasonably mild on Thursday

The Brief Expect a fairly cloudy and blustery day with filtered sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 55 degrees. A cold weekend is ahead with a flurry possible Saturday before temperatures rebound back above average next week.



A seasonably mild and blustery Thursday is ahead with more clouds than sunshine across Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect fairly cloudy skies with filtered sunshine at times on Thursday. Mild temperatures will accompany blustery south winds at 10-20+ mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across the region, with cooler 40s up north. The Twin Cities metro is topping out at around 55 degrees.

Clouds will briefly clear overnight, offering a small window of opportunity to try and see the northern light in central and southern Minnesota. Overnight lows will settle in the 40s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will start with pocket sunshine before clouds increase, bringing a chance for a sprinkle during the middle part of the day. Highs will be cooler, reaching around 47 degrees with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Weekend forecast:

The weekend will turn cold with temperatures in the 30s. Many areas, including the Twin Cities metro, will see a flurry opportunity on Saturday, with the best chance of a light dusting in southern Minnesota.

Colder conditions will persist through Monday before temperatures warm back above average by Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

