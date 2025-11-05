Minnesota weather: Breezy with sunshine Wednesday, turning chilly for the weekend

The Brief Mild temperatures for early November expected on Wednesday and Thursday. It's a rather breezy, if not windy, close to this workweek. Turning much colder for the weekend with highs in the 30s.



Enjoy above-average temperatures through Friday before the cold sets in for the weekend.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Wednesday with a breeze out of the northwest. Gusts may reach as high as 30 mph in a few areas.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The breeze switches to the south on Thursday. Winds could again gust to 30 mph or even higher.

A cold front slides by on Friday, leading to a cold weekend to follow. The cold may come with a few areas of the region seeing light snow flying. Highs for most of the area will peak in the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday with the cold holding on for the early part of next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: