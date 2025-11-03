Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine and seasonably mild temps for Monday

The Brief Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 50s across Minnesota on Monday. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Windy conditions calm overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s.



It’s a breezy and bright start to the week with temperatures in the 50s across Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect an abundance of sunshine and blue skies, accompanied by northwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25–30 mph at times.

Temperatures are in the 50s across Minnesota, slightly above the average high of 48 degrees. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 56 degrees.

Overnight stays mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s and less windy conditions.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings more sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s for much of southern and central Minnesota. Clouds build north of the Interstate 94 corridor with cooler 40s near the Canadian border.

Above-average warmth continues into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and more sunshine. Light rain is possible Friday morning as temperatures return to the 40s.

Saturday looks wet and chilly, with a few snowflakes possible up north. Cooler temperatures in the 30s settle in for Sunday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

