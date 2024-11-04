Minnesota weather: Mild with morning rain on Monday

The Brief Rain kicks off the workweek on Monday, with additional chances for showers possible this week. Temperatures remain above-average Monday with a daytime high of 59 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Election Day on Tuesday will be rainy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s.



It's a wet start to the workweek with morning rain and a gloomy, cloudy afternoon on Monday.

Monday forecast

Rain showers will move through the Twin Cities metro on Monday morning, making for a wet commute. This rain will move to the northeast and taper off by the afternoon hours, with mostly dry conditions afterward.

Expect above-average temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and westerly winds at 5-15 mph. The day will feel damp, with clouds lingering for a gloomy start to the week.

Overnight remains mild and generally dry as temperatures dip into the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

Another round of rain moves in on Tuesday morning and tapers off around the dinner hour. Temperatures are slightly cooler on Election Day with a high of 45 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday will bring drier and brighter skies, with temperatures returning to the lower 50s. The end of the workweek is looking mild, sunny, and dry, though more rain is possible Saturday night and into Sunday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: