Minnesota weather: Another bright and seasonably mild Wednesday

The Brief Expect lots of sunshine on Wednesday with a bit of a breeze and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s across the metro. There's another chance to view the Northern Lights tonight, with passing clouds at times.



Wednesday forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Plenty of sunshine will take us through the day on Wednesday with just a few high clouds passing over southern Minnesota.

Highs range in the 40s and 50s across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 52 degrees. The mild temperatures are accompanied by westerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Overnight, the opportunity to try and see the Northern Lights return, though there will be passing clouds at time. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A few morning clouds will give way to a pleasant and sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Look for clear skies overnight, offering yet another chance to see the Northern Lights.

Southerly flow kicks in on Friday, bringing lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 50s on Saturday before returning to more seasonable 40s on Sunday and heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast.

