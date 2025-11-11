Northern Lights shine across Minnesota: Photos

article

The Brief With NOAA forecasting a G2, or "moderate", geomagnetic storm for Nov. 11, the Northern Lights could be visible in Minnesota over the next few days. A rare G4, or "severe" watch has been issued specifically for Nov. 12. You can find photos submitted by FOX 9 viewers so far in the gallery below.



Minnesotans are catching glimpses of the Northern Lights this week, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issuing a moderate geomagnetic storm watch for the evening of Nov. 11, a rare G4 (severe) watch for Nov. 12, and a G3 (strong) watch for Nov. 13.

Northern Lights in Minnesota

What we know:

The sun has recently become very active over the last few days, with at least two solar storms likely on their way toward Earth.

Known scientifically as Coronal Mass Ejections, or CMEs, these solar storms are large bursts of plasma and magnetically charged particles that blast off the sun's corona, or the outer atmosphere. These specifically come from sunspots, or cooler, more unstable sections of the sun that are far more volatile than the rest of the star.

When these spots point toward Earth, they can send an enormous amount of energy in our direction.

When this added energy hits our outer atmosphere, it deflects most of it around the planet and back out into space. This interaction and deflection we see is the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights.

Local perspective:

FOX 9 viewers have submitted photos of Northern Lights seen so far. You can see them in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ FOX 9 viewer submissions of the Northern Lights seen across Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025.

Tips for seeing the aurora

What's next:

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.