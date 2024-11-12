Minnesota weather: A bright, breezy and seasonable day Tuesday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 48 degrees. Tuesday will be seasonable and bright, but it turns breezy in the afternoon. Rain showers move in overnight, although widespread rain is more likely in the metro by mid to late Wednesday morning.



Tuesday will be a mostly seasonable and bright day, though it will be breezy in the afternoon.

Tuesday forecast

It will be a fairly seasonable November day on Tuesday with bright but breezy conditions. Expect plenty of afternoon sunshine with the occasional high clouds in the late afternoon. Temperatures remain slightly above-average with highs in the upper 40s for the Twin Cities metro.

The afternoon will be rather breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts at 25+ mph. Areas in western Minnesota may have stronger winds with gusts nearing 40+ mph.

Those breezes should ease into the evening hours as showers are likely to approach from the west overnight, continuing into early Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead

By mid to late morning Wednesday, widespread rain is possible in the metro area and lasts through much of the afternoon. The system will gradually move eastward and dry out by Wednesday evening.

After the rain on Wednesday, there will be much dryer and mild conditions. Temperatures will return to the mid-50s by the end of the week, and remain in the 50s into early next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: