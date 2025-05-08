Minnesota weather: Another stunningly pleasant day Thursday

The Brief It's a beautiful day on Thursday with light winds and clear blue skies. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is around 72 degrees. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s on Friday and last into next week.



Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect plenty of sunshine, clear blue skies and light easterly winds at 5-10 mph on Thursday.

Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s for most of the state, with southwestern Minnesota a bit warmer in the mid-70s. The Twin Cities metro area will top out at around 72 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s in the metro, into the 50s for western Minnesota and into the 30s for the northeast.

(FOX 9)

Warmer temperatures return

What's next:

Temperatures warm back into the 80s on Friday and stick around through next week. The day starts off sunny and dry in the metro, but a passing cold front will bring more clouds and the chance of isolated light showers later in the day.

The weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Saturday will feature lighter winds with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday turns slightly warmer with highs in the mid-80s, along with an occasional breeze.

Looking ahead, expect continued sunshine and above-average temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: