Minnesota weather: Bright and pleasant for our cooler day Wednesday

The Brief Expect some clouds Wednesday morning, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but still above average, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures climb back into the 80s on Friday and remain steady through the middle of next week.



Wednesday brings a light breeze, occasional clouds and cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Southeastern Minnesota will see a veil of high clouds, while the Twin Cities metro gest a mix of mid-to-high level clouds, though sunshine should break through in the afternoon.

Although it’s a bit cooler than in recent days, temperatures are still above the average high of 66 degrees. Highs in much of the state will range from the 60s to the low 70s, with a daytime high of around 72 degrees in the metro. Northeastern Minnesota will be cooler with highs in the 40s due to northeast winds off of Lake Superior at 10 to 20 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will be calm but chilly, especially in northern regions where lows could dip into the 30s. The metro will see slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-40s.

(FOX 9)

Warmer days ahead

What's next:

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s on Thursday, accompanied by a light easterly breeze and bright blue skies.

By Friday, a passing cold front will bring increased cloud cover to the metro, and the chance of isolated light showers. Despite the front, temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 80s, before warming again into the mid-80s through the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: