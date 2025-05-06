Minnesota weather: Sunny, tranquil and toasty warm Tuesday

The Brief Sunshine continues to dominate on Tuesday with little to no clouds and blue skies. It's going to be toasty on Tuesday with a high of around 82 degrees in the metro. A passing cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures midweek, before warming back into the 80s on Friday.



It’s another beautiful day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a tranquil day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, blue skies and light winds at around 5 mph.

Temperatures will be above-average for much of the state, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 82 degrees. Slightly cooler conditions are expected in northern Minnesota, where a passing cold front will keep highs in the 60s.

As the front continues south and east overnight, the metro area may see a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s area wide, with northern areas dipping into the 40s.

Temperatures in the 70s midweek

What's next:

The cold front will help bring cooler temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s across the state. The metro area will reach a high of around 72 degrees, which is still above average for this time of year.

The 70s continue into Thursday for a lovely day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm back into the low 80s on Friday and last through the weekend. Highs could reach the mid-80s by the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: