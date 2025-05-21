Minnesota weather: Chilly and dreary with some scattered showers Wednesday

The Brief The rain won't be as heavy on Wednesday, but scattered showers are sticking around for much of the day. Temperatures are still well below average with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Thursday is much brighter and drier with highs in the 60s.



Expect a damp and dreary day on Wednesday with scattered light rain showers and cooler temperatures.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

While the rain won’t be as heavy on Wednesday, scattered showers are sticking around through the evening with occasional dry spells.

Temperatures stay well below average with widespread highs in the 40s and lower 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 51 degrees. Northeast winds are less breezy at 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows in the Twin Cities are in the 40s, while northern regions are under a frost advisory with temperatures in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

A break from the rain

What's next:

The showers move out overnight, setting the stage for a brighter and drier day on Thursday. Temperatures will warm slightly into the mid-60s.

The calmer weather continues into the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. By early next week, temperatures will try and warm to seasonable highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: