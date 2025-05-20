Minnesota weather: Cold and windy with soaking rain on Tuesday

The Brief A persistent band of heavy rain will continue through Tuesday afternoon, followed by off-and-on showers. Temperatures remain well below average with highs in the mid-40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, followed by a drier Thursday.



A wet and windy Tuesday is ahead, with steady rain and unseasonably cool temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect steady, soaking rain through early Tuesday afternoon, followed by periods of off-and-on showers lasting into Wednesday. This system could bring 1.5 to 3 inches of rain along and south of the Interstate 94 corridor, including the Twin Cities metro.

Tuesday will be windy, with easterly winds blowing at 15-25+ mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Temperatures stay well below average with highs reaching the mid-40s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 46 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Scattered showers on Wednesday

What's next:

Wednesday won’t be quite as wet, but isolated to widely scattered showers are still likely throughout the day. Temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday will see warmer temperatures in the 60s, drier conditions and more sunshine, which will carry us through most of the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: