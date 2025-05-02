Minnesota weather: Cool Friday, warmth and sunshine returns this weekend

The Brief Friday is a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the 50s. The weekend is shaping up to be quite nice, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. The warmer weather and mild conditions will linger into next week.



Friday brings cooler and cloudy conditions, but brighter skies and warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a dry but cooler end to the workweek with mostly overcast skies and light northerly winds. Parts of northern and western Minnesota will see some clouds clearing throughout the day.

Temperatures are chillier on Friday, ranging from the 40s to 50s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 54 degrees, which is below the average high of 64 degrees.

Overnight, the skies will clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny, warmer weekend

What's next:

Saturday starts on the cold side but warms into the 60s under bright, sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s with mostly mild conditions.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: