Minnesota weather: Clouds clearing early for a bright, pleasant Thursday

Morning clouds will clear for a bright afternoon with highs in the 60s on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures in Minnesota will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s, though northern Minnesota is cooler in the 30s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 60 degrees.

Morning showers will clear out, though clouds may linger until late morning before giving way to filtered sunshine in the afternoon. Expect winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 40s, and there's a chance for isolated showers.

Chances for rain and snowflakes

Friday forecast:

Friday could bring a dramatic temperature swing across Minnesota due to an incoming front, with highs ranging from the upper 20s in northern regions to the lower 80s in the south.

Areas near the Canadian border could see snowflakes and a wintry mix on Friday, while light morning showers are possible in eastern Minnesota. A cold front arriving Friday night will drop temperatures and bring the chance of isolated storms.

Weekend forecast:

Saturday will start off quiet and cloudy before rain showers develop in the afternoon, and potentially transition to a rain-snow mix in the evening and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 30s.

