Trump executive order proposes spacing out childhood vaccines, separating MMR

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order to separate the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine into three individual shots. The move goes against advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics and comes after one of the largest nationwide measles outbreaks in recent years. It is unclear when or how the change will be implemented, as separate vaccines are not currently available in the U.S.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that called for spacing out childhood vaccines, and separating the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to be split into three shots.

Parents react to executive order on childhood vaccines

What we know:

The order directs the federal Department of Health and Human Services to study how to separate the vaccines, even though the U.S. does not currently have individual vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella.

Trump said he believes childhood vaccines should be split up into separate doctor visits.

"I want to find what's going on with autism. It's many many times what it used to be years ago. And it gets progressively worse and we add progressively more and more vaccines," President Trump told reporters at the signing Monday.

The change comes just before the start of a new school year, and some parents are left wondering what they should do heading into the fall.

What they're saying:

The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines do not cause autism. Public health experts also worry that spacing out shots leaves children at higher risk of getting sick, at a time when vaccination rates are already declining. The United States is also at risk of losing its measles exemption status after an outbreak this year sickened more than 2,000 people. The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 17 measles cases so far this year.

"There really has been no clinical research or trials to support the breaking of the vaccines. In fact, from the lens of a mother and child it really just means more needles," said Madeleine Gagnon, president elect for the Minnesota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Which is not always welcomed if you've had to accompany your young one to get vaccines," said Gagnon.

Childhood vaccines — and how and when to give them in combination — go through rigorous studies, and safety tracking continues for years as the shots are used.

Some parents are looking to their doctors for guidance. "Over 85% of parents trust their pediatrician or their family practice provider. And so I think that's where it really lies. Going back to your family practice provider and having that conversation of what feels right for you, your family, and your kiddo," said Gagnon.

MMR vaccination rates already falling in Minnesota

By the numbers:

MMR vaccination rates have been declining in Minnesota. State Department of Health data shows that 92% of Minnesota kindergartners completed the MMR series ten years ago, compared to just 85% in 2026.

In the metro’s largest districts, 91% of St. Paul Public Schools kindergartners got all MMR shots, 90% of kindergartners in Anoka-Hennepin Schools did the same and just 80% of kindergartners in Minneapolis Public Schools did. All these rates are below the 95% threshold health officials say is necessary to prevent measles from spreading.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of vaccination to protect children and communities from preventable diseases.

The backstory:

Last December, Trump ordered HHS to review how peer nations approach vaccine recommendations and consider revising U.S. guidance accordingly. The department responded by cutting the number of vaccines it recommends for every child, a move that has since been blocked in court.

In the months leading up to Monday's announcement, Trump’s administration had largely pivoted away from talking about vaccine policy in favor of less polarizing topics like healthy eating and efforts to lower drug prices ahead of November’s elections.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how soon these changes could take effect, or exactly how the vaccines will be separated, since the U.S. does not currently have individual vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella.