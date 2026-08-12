Winona PD won't replace stolen Flock cameras

The Brief The Winona Police Department announced it will not replace eight Flock cameras that were stolen in late July. Despite calling the cameras an effective law enforcement tool, Winona PD chose not to reinstall them, stating their use had "contributed to growing concerns about trust in policing." Winona's decision follows a statewide trend, with cities including North Branch, West St. Paul, Columbia Heights, and Duluth pausing or ending Flock contracts amid public concern.



The Winona Police Department will not reinstall its Flock license-plate recognition cameras that were reportedly stolen late last month.

Police cite community trust over surveillance

What we know:

On August 1, authorities discovered all eight of the city's cameras were cut down from their poles in late July. Authorities discovered the missing cameras after noticing no activity on the cameras for an extended period.

Timeline:

Investigators believe eight Flock cameras were cut down and taken between July 29 and Aug. 1. Officers discovered the equipment missing on Aug. 1, finding the severed poles left nearby near four highway intersections where the cameras were installed in pairs.

In a statement, the department said the cameras have been "an effective and impactful resource for law enforcement" but they chose not to replace them to maintain community trust.

What they're saying:

The Winona Police Department statement reads in part:

"Our department’s use of Flock has been guided by clear policies, appropriate training, and ongoing oversight. As with all of our law enforcement practices, our use of Flock is grounded in accountability, complies with state law, and is subject to applicable statutory audits. Importantly, we have had no instances of misuse.

"At the end of the day, however, our community’s trust is the foundation of effective policing, and we’ve worked hard to build and maintain that trust.

"While Flock has been a valuable tool, we believe its use has contributed to growing concerns about trust in policing, both locally and across the state and nation. After careful consideration, Winona PD has decided not to reinstall any Flock cameras in the City of Winona.

"Our commitment is simple: protecting our community while maintaining the trust that makes that work possible."

Statewide scrutiny and contract rollbacks

The backstory:

Winona's move comes amid a growing pullback from automated license-plate readers across Minnesota. Cities like North Branch, West St. Paul and Columbia Heights have paused, suspended or ended Flock contracts following public concern, while Isanti County planned to stop its trial because deputies received too many alerts.

Duluth also announced this week it would not renew its Flock contract, though it planned to keep some other automated plate-reader applications.

Future technology standards

What's next:

Winona police stated that any future adoption of advanced law enforcement technology will require "meaningful dialogue" with community members beforehand to maintain public trust.