Minnesota weather: Morning showers and cooler with late-day sun Thursday

The Brief Morning showers moving across parts of Minnesota will clear for a cloudy Thursday afternoon. Sunshine returns by the evening, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Scattered rain opportunities linger in the coming days.



Thursday starts cloudy with morning showers across parts of Minnesota before some late-day sunshine returns.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The best chance for morning rain will be in southern Minnesota, where a few thundershowers are also possible. The Twin Cities metro could pick up a few pocket showers during the morning.

Once the morning rain clears, clouds will linger into the afternoon, though a stray shower can't be ruled out. Conditions gradually turn brighter later in the day as clouds begin to thin.

Temperatures reach the 70s across northern Minnesota, where some sunshine is expected. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 83 degrees under northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds continue to clear in the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns a little warmer as highs climb into the mid-80s under some sunshine. Clouds increase later in the day ahead of isolated thunderstorm chances in southern Minnesota, though the metro could see a stray shower.

Saturday starts cloudy before a cold front moves through, bringing another opportunity for a stray thunderstorm later in the day.

Sunday looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 80s. Temperatures hold in the low 80s through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)