Minnesota weather: Quiet, bright and less humid day Tuesday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 80 degrees on Tuesday. A few isolated rumbles are possible near the Iowa border, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s by late this week with more chances for storms.



It will be a brighter and quiet day on Tuesday with less humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will be mostly quiet but slightly humid, with some filtered sunshine from high-level clouds. Winds stay light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Highs reach the mid to upper 70s across much of Minnesota, with a few pockets of low 80s in the Twin Cities metro. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A few isolated rumbles are possible near the Iowa border Tuesday, while the rest of the state stays dry. Southeastern Minnesota could see some more rain overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures heating up

What's next:

Wednesday brings quiet conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures begin to warm on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-80s and a chance of evening storms both days.

The weekend looks hot with highs reaching into the 90s. Monday drops back to the 80s, and there is another chance for storms.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: