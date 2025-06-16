Minnesota weather: Scattered strong storms possible with a warm and humid Monday

The Brief It will feel rather humid and warm with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the low 80s. There's a chance for strong scattered storms in the afternoon, with the Twin Cities metro under a level three risk of severe weather. Tuesday is much quieter with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.



Expect a warm and humid day on Monday with the chance of scattered strong storms later this afternoon and evening.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Isolated rumbles will be possible to start the day, but those will wane through the morning, quite likely leading to a dry few hours from mid-morning through early afternoon.

This lull will charge the atmosphere with heat and humidity that will fuel much stronger storms late this afternoon and this evening with a level three risk on our five-level scale across much of central and southern Minnesota, including the entire Twin Cities metro.

Temperatures this afternoon top out in the low to mid 80s but begin to cool once the storms roll through. Those storms exit quickly around or just after sunset with a much quieter overnight, and lows dropping to the 60s.

Calmer midweek forecast

Quiet, less humid, and some sunshine is expected on Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the seasonable upper 70s.

Temperatures are turning warmer and more humid by the end of the week, and we could see another chance of some rain showers on Friday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: