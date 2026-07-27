Minnesota weather: Heat advisory continues Monday as oppressive humidity eases

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities and parts of southeastern Minnesota through 8 p.m. Monday. Near record dew points in the metro Monday morning will ease slightly heading into the afternoon. Lower humidity and sunshine return Wednesday ahead of possible storms Thursday and Friday.



A heat advisory remains in effect Monday as another hot day unfolds across Minnesota, though humidity will gradually ease this afternoon.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday will be another hot and humid day across Minnesota, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for the Twin Cities metro and parts of southern Minnesota.

Dew points in the Twin Cities climbed to 81 degrees early Monday morning, which is the highest since 2011 and just shy of the record dew point of 82 degrees. By the afternoon, dew points are expected to fall into the 60s.

Temperatures will climb to around 94 degrees in the Twin Cities, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. The day will be fairly bright with high clouds and a smoky haze from the ongoing wildfires.

Monday night remains warm, with a few passing clouds and lows in the 60s and 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday stays hot and sunny with highs near 90 degrees, though lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s Wednesday under plenty of sunshine. The humidity returns Thursday, along with chances of isolated thunderstorms.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday as temperatures cool slightly into the 80s.

The weekend looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)