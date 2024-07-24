Minnesota weather: Bright, dry, and comfortable day Wednesday

A very comfortable and dry Wednesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. But the heat and humidity return by the end of the week.

Midweek mellow for Wednesday

Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph usher in cooler and dryer air for a comfortable afternoon. Patchy morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but smoke from wildfires in Canada will make for a hazier sky.

For much of Minnesota, temperatures remain in the 70s, with a daytime high of 78 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Overnight lows dip into the 50s, but the metro will see temperatures in the lower 60s.

Steamier weather ahead

Wednesday is potentially the most comfortable weather day in the foreseeable future. Thursday starts seasonably cool, but the southerly flow kicks in and starts our warming trend. The day is still reasonably pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

The moisture returns on Friday with dew points in the upper 60s and flirting with the 70s. The afternoon is breezy with wind gusts at 25 mph and highs in the mid-80s.

Then the weekend turns steamy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The short dry stretch could end as pocket storms follow us into next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: