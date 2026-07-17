Minnesota weather: Heat wave continues as wildfire smoke retreats for some Friday

The Brief Friday brings hot, sunny weather with improved air quality for the Twin Cities metro. Isolated storms possible Friday night as a cold front moves through. Slightly cooler temperatures are possible Saturday, though wildfire smoke may return.



Wildfire smoke continues to retreat from the Twin Cities Friday, but the heat wave isn't letting up as temperatures soar into the 90s ahead of a slight chance of evening thunderstorms.

Air quality improves Friday

What to expect:

Friday turns hot and sunny across much of Minnesota as air quality improves for some of the state.

Wildfire smoke continues retreating from the Twin Cities metro, though hazardous air quality lingers across parts of northeastern Minnesota on Friday.

A batch of showers and thunderstorms near the Canadian border Friday morning may help improve conditions there, though it won't provide meaningful relief to the wildfires.

Air quality forecast as of Friday morning. (FOX 9)

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

Heat warning:

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s, with the Twin Cities metro expected to reach a high of around 96 degrees. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees as southwest winds bring another hot and humid afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro is under an extreme heat warning until 9 p.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, southwestern, central, and northeastern Minnesota are under a heat advisory.

Heat warning map for July 17. (FOX 9)

Storm chances:

Most of the day stays dry under mostly sunny skies, though an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out late Friday evening as a cold front approaches.

Friday night remains warm and muggy, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns a little cooler and less humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of sunshine and passing clouds.

Northerly winds could bring some wildfire smoke back into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, though widespread hazardous air quality is not expected.

Sunday looks similar, with sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 90s as southerly winds help push smoke back to the north.

Expect another hot day on Monday before temperatures return to being more seasonable by Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)