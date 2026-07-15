Wright County beach closures July 16: 2 parks shut down for swimmer's itch treatment

The Brief Clearwater/Pleasant County Park and Schroeder County Park & Campground beaches will be closed Thursday, July 16. The closure is for a treatment to help prevent swimmer’s itch. Beaches are expected to reopen after the one-day closure.



Two Wright County park beaches will be closed for a day for proactive treatment.

Beaches closed for swimmer’s itch prevention

What we know:

Wright County Parks & Recreation announced that the swimming beaches at Clearwater/Pleasant County Park and Schroeder County Park & Campground will be closed Thursday, July 16 to proactively treaty to prevent swimmer's itch.

The closure is expected to last just one day, with the goal of providing a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for visitors.

The beaches will remain closed for the day during treatment, reopening after the work is complete.

The announcement was made in advance to give visitors time to adjust their plans..