Minnesota weather: A stunningly comfortable and bright Wednesday

It will be beautiful and comfortable for the next couple of days with temperatures in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

We’re taking a break from the heat and humidity as temperatures dip slightly below average and dew points stay in the 40s and 50s.

It’s a cooler start to Wednesday with pleasant afternoon sunshine and the occasional white puffy cloud passing by. The daytime high for the Twin Cities metro is 75 degrees, with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight, the clouds clear and temperatures dip into the 50s.

Thursday is tranquil and comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points and temperatures slowly start to increase on Friday for a more typical summer-style day.

Saturday remains seasonable, but Sunday turns muggier. The dry stretch could be over as pocket storms return at the start of the week.

