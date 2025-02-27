Minnesota weather: Mild Thursday, blustery Friday and chilly Saturday outlook

The Brief Expect a mild but slightly breezy day with above-average temperatures on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 46 degrees. Friday starts out nice but turns blustery with wind gusts reaching 40+ mph.



Expect a partly cloudy and mild day in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday will bring mild conditions with a mix of clouds and clear skies. The day will be slightly breezy with northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.

Afternoon highs will range in the mid to upper 40s across central Minnesota, with pockets of 50s in the southwest, while northern areas will see cooler temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay above freezing with occasional passing clouds.

Blustery Friday and chilly Saturday

What's next:

Friday will see temperatures warm into the 40s by the early afternoon before cooling down. The afternoon will turn blustery, with gusts reaching 40+ mph at times.

The winds will subside by Saturday for a seasonable and sunny day with temperatures in the 30s. Sunday starts off chilly, but temperatures warm up nicely into the lower 40s.

Early next week, temperatures will be above average with a chance of showers by Tuesday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: