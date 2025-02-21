Minnesota weather: Warmer sunshine but turning breezy on Friday

The Brief Temperatures are turning warming on Friday, though a southwest breeze will make it feel cooler in the teens and single-digits. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 24 degrees. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Sunny skies and rising temperatures are in store for Friday, though breezy conditions will keep it feeling a little chilly.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The warming trend continues on Friday, though the morning will be cold with subzero and single-digit temperatures.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the upper teens and 20s across the state, though a strong southwest breeze at 10-20+ mph will make it feel like the single digits and lower teens.

Expect plenty of sunshine, though a few high clouds will drift through northern Minnesota. Overnight, temperatures stay above zero and dip into the single-digits and teens.

(FOX 9)

Weekend thaw

What's next:

The southwest breeze will push out the arctic air by Saturday, with afternoon highs in the 30s.

The warming trend continues into Sunday and early next week, with temperatures climbing into the 40s. The upcoming week will be cloudier, with a chance for rain showers on Monday and Wednesday.

