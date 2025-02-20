Minnesota weather: Bright, tranquil and continuing to warm Thursday

The Brief The bitter cold will start to subside on Thursday as temperatures climb into the teens. Morning clouds will clear out for a bright and tranquil afternoon. Expect warmer temperatures heading into the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Expect a bright and calm day on Thursday with temperatures warming into the teens.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The morning will start off bitterly cold, with wind chills making it feel 10 to 15 degrees below zero. By the afternoon, much of Minnesota will see temperatures rising into the teens, with a high of around 16 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

The clouds will clear for a sunny and tranquil afternoon. Light westerly winds at 5 mph will help keep wind chills above zero on Thursday.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back below zero under clear skies.

Warmer temperatures ahead

What's next:

The warming trend continues on Friday as southwest winds push out the arctic air. It will still be chilly on Friday with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s across Minnesota.

The weekend brings a mix of sunshine and milder conditions, with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. The above-average warmth will continue into early next week, with highs remaining in the 40s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast:

