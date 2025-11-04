Minnesota weather: A bright and very mild day set for Tuesday

The Brief Clouds return for the northern half of Minnesota Tuesday with sunshine continuing for the south. High temps in the 60s are likely for some spots from the Twin Cities metro to Iowa with cooler 40s and 50s to the north. Cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and rain shower chances return as we round out the workweek and enter the weekend.



It will be a tale of two halves on Tuesday with cloud cover for northern Minnesota and sunshine for the south.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Abundant cloud cover will be found for many areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor through the afternoon with more sunshine the farther south you travel. Expect mostly sunny sky for the Twin Cities.

Not as breezy of a day will make it feel that much warmer as temperatures push into the lower 60s from the Twin Cities southward, while cooler 50s and some pocket 40s can be found farther north, especially closer to the Canadian border.

The added cloud cover will eventually lead to some light rain near Lake Superior this evening and tonight, with a cameo snowflake possible along the North Shore.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday will feature more sunshine and above average temperatures area wide, although cooler than our Tuesday with highs returning to the 50s.

We stay seasonably mild and dry Thursday before a slight chance for some sprinkles return Thursday night, along with more seasonable 40s for Friday.

A much cooler weekend is ahead with a chilly, gray, and potentially damp day Saturday before a sunnier and cold day Sunday as highs will only be in the 30s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: