Minnesota weather: A chilly Tuesday ahead of some light evening snowflakes

The Brief Tuesday will see pockets of sunshine with increasing clouds by evening. Light snowflakes are expected Tuesday night as temperatures peak in the upper 20s around midnight. Wednesday will be brighter but colder, with temperatures falling throughout the day.



Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect pockets of morning sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon and evening. Winds remain light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Afternoon temperatures reach the low 20s in the Twin Cities metro and continue to climb into the upper 20s around midnight.

A clipper system arrives Tuesday evening, bringing snowflakes with only a light dusting expected. Temperatures then begin to tumble overnight heading into Wednesday.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday will be brighter and colder with clearing skies. Temperatures slide from the teens to single digits as frigid air moves in.

Thursday morning will start very cold, with temperatures below zero and wind chills even colder, possibly in the teens and 20s below zero. Temperatures will then gradually rise through the day before another dash of light snow moves in.

Friday will see temperatures in the upper 20s as another clipper moves through, bringing clouds and light flurries into Saturday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

