Minnesota faces crackdown on 'illegal' foreign CDL issuances

The Brief Minnesota is being targeted in the Trump administration's effort to crack down on illegal commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to foreign nationals. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claims one-third of these licenses were issued unlawfully. Minnesota has 30 days to comply or risk losing $30 million in federal highway funding.



Minnesota under scrutiny for illegal CDLs

What we know:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has highlighted that Minnesota issued one-third of its CDLs to foreign nationals illegally. Examples include licenses issued to individuals from El Salvador, Somalia, and Ukraine, whose work rights in the U.S. had expired.

What they're saying:

"Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota gave 33% of these licenses unlawfully. People that should never have a license driving a big rig on American roads endangering the American people, uh shameful," said Duffy.

Minnesota's response and action plan

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services has acknowledged administrative errors in issuing CDLs and has paused issuing them to foreign nationals. They have begun an internal review and plan to submit an action plan.

The other side:

The U.S. Department of Transportation is also investigating Minnesota's CDL training centers for potentially falsifying training data and not meeting curriculum standards. FOX 9 reached out to several training facilities, but responses were limited, and some facilities claimed not to conduct CDL training.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many training centers are non-compliant, as some may not be actively teaching students.