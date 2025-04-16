Minnesota weather: A bright and slightly warmer day on Wednesday

The Brief Expect slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s across much of the state. Storm chances return Thursday for parts of central and southern Minnesota. Once the storms move out, temperatures dip into the 50s on Friday.



Expect a slightly warmer day on Wednesday with filtered sunshine and a light southeast breeze.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will be quiet, with occasional high clouds and filtered sunshine, accompanied by a southeast breeze at 10–15 mph.

Temperatures across much of Minnesota will reach into the 60s, with southeastern areas climbing into the 70s and northeastern regions staying cooler in the 40s and 50s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 60 degrees.

Overnight, southerly flow and rising dew points will keep temperatures mild. Lows will dip into the 40s, with some areas holding in the 50s.

Storm chances Thursday

Thursday's forecast:

The next system arrives on Thursday, bringing storm opportunities and drastically rising dew points from the 20s into the 50s, making things feel a bit more humid.

Storm chances begin around midday in southeastern Minnesota, and become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. There's a level 2 slight risk of severe weather in parts of southern Minnesota, and a level 1 marginal risk for the metro area.

The storm system will move eastward, but scattered light showers may linger into Friday morning.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Once the morning showers move out on Friday, temperatures will be much cooler in the lower 50s.

The weekend is shaping up to be slightly warmer, with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, and into the lower 60s on Sunday. However, more chances for rain return Sunday evening and could linger into the early part of next week.

